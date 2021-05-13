I wanted to quit rap when I became a born-again Christian – Bra Collins

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel rap artist Bra Collins has disclosed he nearly gave up on rap when he became a born-again Christian.



The musician who quit secular music for the gospel because he “wasn’t satisfied”, mentioned in an interview that he rescinded the decision to quit rap because he reckoned there was nothing wrong after all with the style and could even win souls for Christ with that talent.



“When I got born again, I felt like quitting rap music but I realised that it’s a talent God gave me; if I’m born again, it doesn’t mean He took the talent away from me. So, I wanted to rap for God and that’s why I do gospel rap,” he said.



The decision to not abandon rap has paid off as the ‘rap evangelist’ has earned five nominations in the Ghana Music Awards USA, including US-based Best Rapper of the Year.



The other four are US-based Male Artiste of the Year, US-based Gospel Artiste of the Year; US-based Best Gospel Song of the Year and Best International Collaboration of the Year for his ‘Adom Bi’ record which features Obrafour.



The nominees for the 2021 Ghana Music Awards USA were announced in April, ahead of the main ceremony in New Jersey in August. Now in their second year, the awards are organised by Don’s Music Production in partnership with Highlife Media USA.



The Ghana Music Awards USA is a scheme instituted to honour popular US-based Ghanaian artistes and those who reside in Ghana but have been able to penetrate the USA market with their craft. The announcement was made in New Jersey and saw many Ghanaian celebrities including Christ Attoh, Kwaw Kese and Koo Fori in attendance.



