Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

I wanted to feature Patapaa but he snubbed me – Too Much reveals

play videoActor and musician Too Much and Rapper Patapaa

Ghanaian actor and musician, Too Much has recounted how Patapaa turned him down when he wanted to feature him on a song.



Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, the ‘Janka Town’ actor, who has released a couple of songs, revealed that the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker declined to work on a song with him when he requested.



Too Much said he was very disappointed and pained because Patapaa was his close friend.



He made this revelation when talking about his yet-be-released song ‘Carry Go’ which features Medikal.



Too Much pointed out how Medikal swiftly worked on his verse when he contacted him.



According to him, reaching out to the AMG rapper was not difficult because he has known him for about four (4) years now.



He thanked Medikal for his response and the work he did for him.



Too Much stressed that Patapaa did not do well for turning his proposal down.



Watch the full interview below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.