I wanted to be an architect - Joe Mettle reveals

Renowned gospel artiste, Joe Mettle has revealed that his childhood dream was to become an architect instead of a musician.



During an interview on JoyPrime, he disclosed that he had always known he had a natural talent for music, but his ultimate dream was to study architecture.



“I wanted to actually be an architect, not a musician. But I know that at the back of my mind, I always knew that I would sing or do music for some reason, but I also knew that I was also going to still practise architecture,” he said.



Joe Mettle stated that he actually started living his architectural dream but later abandoned it as it consumed most of his time, which prevented him from focusing on his ministry.



After much contemplation, he decided to pursue his second passion, marketing, at the university, to give him more time to focus on his music and ministry.



“So I actually started. I used to do building drawings. I did that for a few years… So basic architecture. I went to MODESCO to learn that for a while, thinking that I was going to get to go to Tech or any other institution to further it, and it didn’t happen.



“I started singing, but later on, when I got to go to the university, I rather went to study marketing.



“I knew that I was spending most of my time doing ministry, so I wanted to do something else that I loved that would not affect the ministry. I decided to go study marketing instead,” he said.



Despite not following through on his original dream, Joe Mettle has become an accomplished gospel musician, winning the prestigious Artiste of the Year award at the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and sharing the stage with great international artists such as Ntokozo Mbambo and Donnie McClurkin.



He has since received numerous other accolades for his soul-touching music and continues to put Ghana on the global map.



