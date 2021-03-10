Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

I wanted to be a nurse because of their uniform – Pamela Watara

play videoVideo vixen and model, Pamela Watara

Kenyan-Ghanaian actress, video vixen and model, Pamela Watara, has disclosed that growing up, she always dreamt of becoming a nurse simply because she liked their uniform.



Speaking on eTV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show hosted by Foster Romanus, she shared that back in school, she was very good in Biology and Chemistry hence, she could have been a nurse easily however, due to her own stubbornness, that dream has now been flushed down the drain.



“There was a nursing training school around where I lived so whenever they closed, I would see the smallish girls looking cute in their uniforms, and it was attractive to me but if your soul doesn’t like good things, your life shifts.



"I’ll blame myself because I could have become a nurse easily but the stubbornness was a lot and I thought I was playing people but now I realize I was playing myself and it was to my own disadvantage. I followed friends and now I’ll accept that I am 80% to blame for not becoming a nurse”, she said.



Pamela admitted that at the time when she was being a stubborn girl, she thought she was living life and everything was perfect but now that she is older, she regrets a lot of things she did when she was around the ages of 18 and 19.



The actress mentioned that she has learnt her lessons however, she cannot go back to school at this point. She also revealed that she is now working on opening her own shop since acting is also not going very well at the moment.



