I wanted to be a lawyer – Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has stated that he wanted to be a lawyer while growing up.



He said this on Monday, November 2 when speaking on 3FM’s mid-morning show Urban Blend.



"After school, I wanted to be a lawyer,” he said, adding: “My dad also wanted me to be a lawyer. After school, I told him I wanted to do music for about two years.”



He added that it took him some time to get his music acts together.



"When I started as Bandana, I realised that it was not going well. I was not getting money from shows and my record label too was bad. So I took some time to rebrand and come again.”



The artiste was formerly known as Bandana in his heydays. Now known as Shatta Wale, he has become a mainstay in the Ghanaian music industry.

