You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 11 02Article 1098367

Entertainment of Monday, 2 November 2020

Disclaimer

Source: 3 News

I wanted to be a lawyer – Shatta Wale

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has stated that he wanted to be a lawyer while growing up.

He said this on Monday, November 2 when speaking on 3FM’s mid-morning show Urban Blend.

"After school, I wanted to be a lawyer,” he said, adding: “My dad also wanted me to be a lawyer. After school, I told him I wanted to do music for about two years.”

He added that it took him some time to get his music acts together.

"When I started as Bandana, I realised that it was not going well. I was not getting money from shows and my record label too was bad. So I took some time to rebrand and come again.”

The artiste was formerly known as Bandana in his heydays. Now known as Shatta Wale, he has become a mainstay in the Ghanaian music industry.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter