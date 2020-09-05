Entertainment of Saturday, 5 September 2020

I want to use my music to empower women globally - Eno Barony

Songstress, Eno Barony

Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, known in the showbiz industry as Eno Barony, has disclosed she does not only want to be known or loved for her music but as a women empowerment advocate.



The outstanding female rapper told DJ Slash, host of Rainbow Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that her focus is to use her craft to address challenges confronting them.



Eno Barony who has released ‘Enough is Enough’ to address how people take advantage of women sexually before supporting them said she has reached her peak yet because she wants to be seen as a global icon on women empowerment.



According to her, she had a focus when she started music. The musician said she believes she has a journey and has not attained what she actually wants.



"I feel my music is appreciated by a lot of people but I didn’t want people to love me just for my music because I wanted to be the voice of women. I want to attain that level. I am already influential but I want to be the voice of women through my music throughout the world.”



She said she has through her music empowered women and helped addressed the issue of sex for grades, work and jobs.



The rapper said Ghanaians are buying into her music because it is helping shape lives.

