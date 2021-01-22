Entertainment of Friday, 22 January 2021

I want to keep Bob Okala’s legacy alive – Ajeezay

Ghanaian comedian, Ajeezay has shared that he has dedicated his career to keeping the legacy of the late Bob Okala alive.



He referred to Bob Okala as a good person and a pioneer who has not been given the credit he deserves as a comedian.



Speaking in an interview with Chelsy Sey on Y 97.9 FM’s Ryse N Shyne show, Ajeezay said, “The whole cover vibe is an effort to help keep Bishop Okala’s legacy alive. I actually found a way of preaching Okala’s legacy in my craft as a comedian. He is a good person and a pioneer worth celebrating”.



On his account, pioneers in the various industries in Ghana have not been treated well. “When these pioneers are at their peak and go off the scene suddenly, they realize that things are tough and they don’t really get anything from the industry they built”.



Ajeezay who believes in life after death stated, “I believe in legacy and I believe trying to make his legacy hold while he is away in the spiritual realm will ensure he is treated well”.



Samuel Kwadwo Boaben also known as Bishop Bob Okala, was a Ghanaian comedian and actor popular for the comic roles he played on GTV program Key Soap Concert Party. He died in 2016 after collapsing during a stage performance in Koforidua.