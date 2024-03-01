I want to collaborate with R-Kelly, even if he's in prison - KK Fosu

Entertainment of Friday, 1 March 2024

Ghanaian Highlife sensation KK Fosu has stated that he would like to do many collaborations with as many artistes as possible, including R-Kelly.



He revealed this during a live studio discussion on 3Music TV on March 1, where he spoke about his foray into music and his early career.



KK Fosu said that he would love to collaborate with the American RnB singer who is currently serving a 20-year jail term for enticing minors into sexual activity.



He, however, dismissed the barrier, stating that prison is not a hindrance to collaborating with anyone.



“But not that I’m settled now, I want to do as many collaborations as I can, I even want to collaborate with R-Kelly.



“It doesn’t matter, because in America, whether you’re in jail or not, you can still make things happen,” he said.



KK also stated that he once had the chance to collaborate with some major Nigerian artistes when he dominated the music space in Ghana but could not. This, he said, was due to time constraints.



“When I first started, the world and the internet weren’t like this, it wasn’t that easy to blow up. So I remember when Tony Harmony and some other Nigerian stars came to look for me, but I was not in the country because I was ‘hot’,” he said.



Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, professionally known as KK Fosu is known for songs like "Suudwe", "Anadwo Yede" among others.



After a long break from music, KK Fosu has announced his return to music, promising a comeback of authentic Highlife sounds in Ghana.



