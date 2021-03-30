'I want to be like Shatta Wale within the Gospel fraternity' - Patience Nyarko

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Ghanaian gospel songwriter, singer and performer, Patience Nyarko has said she really admires Ghanaian outspoken dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and wish she could be like him in the gospel music fraternity.



Charles Nii Armah Mensah known professionally as Shatta Wale is one of the biggest music artists in the country. He is arguably one of the artists with the biggest and most loyal fanbase on the African continent. He is described by some music lovers as a revolutionary- one great personality who has been very outstanding in the fight to ensure the betterment of the entire creative industry and the well-being of creatives in the country.



Speaking in an interview with Roman Fada on Atinka Fm yesterday she expressed her deepest love and admiration for Ghana’s dancehall heavyweight. Explaining why she loves him so much, she mentioned his boldness, determination, seriousness and strategic ways of mobilizing the youth to support his career.



The ‘Wafom Kwan’ singer said the gospel music fraternity needs somebody with a though skin, bold and very outspoken like the African Dancehall King to speak on behalf of the other singers. She believes that majority of Ghanaian gospel musicians are doing extremely well but are not getting the needed support and appreciation.



She further said one beautiful thing she is gradually learning from Shatta Wale is how he has been able to build a huge fanbase so he will soon be seen bringing Christian youth together to worship and praise the almighty God.