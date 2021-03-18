I want God to direct my son - Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has made an interesting fact that he will prefer God to direct and order his son Majesty, to pursue his purpose than to follow his footsteps.



He made this disclosure on Tv3 Showbiz 360 with Giovani Caleb sometime ago when asked if he'd like his son to follow the same footsteps as he.



In the Interview sighted by filmmaker and publicist Skbeatz Records, Shatta Wale mentioned he will want God to use his son.



Well, most fathers may prefer their children to pick their footsteps or follow their path, but Shatta Wale's assertion is quiet a surprise.



