Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: GH Base

I’ve survived 4 assassination attempts by some Ghanaian pastors - Ajagurajah speaks

Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah aka Ajagurajah

Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah popularly known as Ajagurajah Movement in Ghana has made a shocking revelation about his life.



The fearsome man of God who’s an ardent speaker against the actions and inactions of some Ghanaian pastors says his life has been under threat because of his works.



Speaking in an interview with on One Ghana TV, Ajagurajah revealed that he’s survived four assassination attempts since he registered his name on the lips of Ghanaians.



And to the best knowledge and experience of Ajagurajah, he’s convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that some Ghanaian Christian pastors are behind the assassination attempts.



As a reminder, Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah aka Ajagurajah, is a leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach popularly known as Ajagurajah Movement in Ghana.



Ajagurajah sounds strange it is actually the name of an angel. ‘Ajagura’ means warrior and ‘Jah’ means God therefore Ajagurajah means warrior of God.



He, therefore, claims sees himself a true prophet of God sent to carry out his assignment on earth.



Watch interview below



