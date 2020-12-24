LifeStyle of Thursday, 24 December 2020

I’ve slept with almost all the men in my class – Sex addict cries

A tertiary student has disclosed that she is habituated to sex and cannot live a day without it

A nymphomaniac and a twenty-four-year tertiary student in the Eastern regional capital, Koforidua has disclosed how bad she is habituated to sex and cannot live a day without it.



Gifty disclosed her predicament during a phone interview on live radio monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“I don’t know how it happened, but I think it all started after my ex-boyfriend who broke my virginity. Before that, I had a strong phobia of sex. After that incident, I started having strange feelings for sex which I thought was normal. We could have sex like 4 times a day until the unfortunate happened and we broke up.



Even in school, I have slept with almost all the male students in my class and some of my lectures. Frankly speaking, I don’t know how it always happens. I feel for sex with the least touch by a guy. And this has indirectly lured me into having sex with different guys”.



Touching on whether these guys use a condom, the twenty-four (24) year old disclosed that, they do. According to Gifty, despite her frantic yearn for sex every day with different men, she ensures these men put on condoms to prevent her from attracting deadly diseases.



“I personally buy some and keep it so that in case they don’t have one, I give them some to use. I know how bad my condition is, so I make sure I always have condoms to protect myself. The interesting part is, I sometimes pay these guys for their service.



I know my condition is very dicey and I have consulted many pastors. They advised me and tried their best so that these strange feelings of mine will stop but to avail.



Most doctors when consulted try to take advantage of me since they know how weak I am. And because of that, I have slept with most of them” she revealed.



In furtherance Gifty who believes her addiction to sex does not affect her academics in school.



“I am not very intelligent, what others refer to as ‘sharks ‘. I see myself as a good student. I’m good at everything I do in terms of academics.



Gifty didn’t want to disclose the names of some of these doctors when asked whether her parents are aware? She said her parents are not aware because if she tells them they will see her in a bad way and also stigmatize her which will make her harm herself but her bad feeling is tearing her apart.





