Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: Starr FM

I’ve seen days of hunger, anguish – MzVee

Ghanaian singer, MzVee

Ghanaian songstress Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda popularly known as Mzvee has announced the release of her brand new album since leaving record label Lynx Entertainment.



The body of work christened ‘InVEEncible’ is set to be released somewhere in November, and fans are elated.



MzVee recently battled and conquered depression, bouncing back onto the music scene with one of the greatest comebacks in the history of Ghana music.



She has successfully released four powerful singles with high-quality videos to match, this year



Well, Vee, as she is fondly called has a documentary covering her growth process from family to fame.



She revealed in the video “the early days of my life were dark. We had to squat in a single room, six of us for six years of my life. I have seen days of hunger and anguish, teary eyes, and pain.”



Vee has said she cannot be touched, bullied, or intimated as the body of work will depict how invincible she actually is.



Miss Vera already has three studio albums to her name.





