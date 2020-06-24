Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: Class FM

I’ve obtained a restraining order against my stalker – Jackie Appiah

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has disclosed that a restraining order has been obtained against a male fan who had been stalking her.



According to the actress, the male fan had been creeping into her snap chat for months, and, so, she was forced to obtain a restraining order against him.



In a recent video on social media, the actress was spotted with her admirer offering her a portrait he had made of her.



The fan also professed his love for Jackie Appiah and indicated that he moved to Accra because of her.



“I’m from Kumasi and I have moved to Accra because of you”, the stalker said.



Jackie Appiah wrote: “This went on for months, guys; stalking is unacceptable behaviour. A restraining order has been issued against him.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.