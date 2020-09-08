Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

I've not endorsed NDC - Stonebwoy clears

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy

Ghanaian afro-dancehall singer and songwriter Livingstone Etse Satekla, also known as Stonebwoy, is setting the ‘record straight’ on his political affiliation, saying he isn’t associated with any political party in Ghana.



The “Putuu” singer’s clarification comes following a re-circulation of an old video of him boarding Okada (commercial motorbike).



The old video was circulated on social after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) launched its manifesto on Monday, September 7. In the manifesto, they emphatically promised to legalise Okada when given power in the forthcoming December elections.



The said video was linked to Stonebwoy’s Okada ride and many suggested that it was an endorsement for John Mahama’s campaign promise.



Reacting to the issue, Stonebwoy took to Twitter on Tuesday, September 8, to deny all the allegations.



He vehemently stated: “My attention has been drawn to a 3-year-old video of me riding on an Okada. which is being publicized as an endorsement for a political party.”



“I disassociate myself from this.. please I beg this is not in any way an endorsement for any political party,” he added.





