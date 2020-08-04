Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

I’ve not benefited from comedy, my parents still take care of me – Foster Romanus

Ghanaian stand-up comedian and television presenter, Foster Romanus has said he hasn’t earned much from his craft.



Nicknamed the Emperor of GH Comedy, Foster claimed he has not benefited much from the industry during an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show.



The comic actor stated that it has been a long time since he last performed at a show.



He averred he is not rich like OB Amponsah, Clemento Suarez, DKB and others whom he referred to them as seniors.



At his age, Foster Romanus revealed his parents still take care of him, according to him, they give him monthly stipends to sustain him.



The popular comedian indicated that he is proud of what his parents are doing for him.



Romanus jokingly said he is yet to start the comedy business actively despite being in the game for so many years.



