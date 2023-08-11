I've never seen a French artiste promoting France - Former French Ambassador

Entertainment of Friday, 11 August 2023

Former French ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave has responded to backlash on her calls for some Ghanaian artistes to be granted diplomatic passports. Her comments generated a lot of controversy in the media space including a feud between Shatta Wale and entertainment pundit Ola Michael.



Granting a virtual interview, the former ambassador clarified her position on the topic, stating that diplomatic passports are not that special but would help ease the frustration of acquiring visas by artistes.



‘A diplomatic passport doesn't really change your life, it makes it slightly easier to acquire a visa, but when I'm at the airport when I travel, I have absolutely no privilege…you would think that there is a special line where it says “diplomatic passport”. But in reality, that specific line is used for people who travel business, are handicapped, people with families, and people on the queue, it's for everyone.



"If you have a diplomatic passport, it is only worth it when you are on a mission, you cannot use it to go for tourism or vacation. You use it when you're going on duty, but it doesn't give you so much privileges’ she stated.



Anne Sophie Ave cited certain criteria that would be needed to qualify for a diplomatic passport including positive visibility, experience, international popularity, and a habit of promoting the country.



In her opinion, French artistes do not get diplomatic passports, as she has never witnessed them promoting France.



‘I get this question lots of times, "do the French artistes have diplomatic passports?" But none of the French artistes ever advocate for France, I have never seen a French musician or a French photographer or a French artist go overseas to present or exhibit its art and say; “Oh I'm French, you should come to France”, I've never seen that,’ she argued.







