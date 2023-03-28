I've never loved anyone like you - LilWin pens emotional message to wife

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian entertainer, LilWin has named long distance as one of the greatest challenges in his marriage with his wife, Maame Serwaa, with a pledge to find a solution to it.



On the account of the popular actor, he longs to be with his wife all the time as his heart beats for non-other than her. He named Serwaa, the mother of three who lives abroad, as the woman he has loved with all his heart and might.



LilWin took to his Instagram page on Monday, March 27, to reassure his partner of his endless love. He was captured talking to a portrait of Serwaa while crying about the 'space between them'.



"You are the love of my life and I promise we will be together forever when I return. I have never loved another person the way I love you and cannot wait to close the distance between us once and for all," read his caption.



Fans of the Kumawood actor urged him to keep up the faith and remain faithful to his wife despite the loneliness.



The couple tied the knot in a customary marriage back in May 2022 and announced the birth of their daughter in December same year.



Check out the video below:















Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:









