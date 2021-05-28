I’ve never had people care for me – Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Friday, 28 May 2021

Award-winning Ghanaian highlife musician and guitarist, George Kwabena Adu, popularly known as ‘Kwabena Kwabena’, has lamented that all through his past, he has never really had anyone to care for him.



He told Dr. Cann on Happy98.9FM’s Ayekoo After-Dryve show that one thing he never wants to do in life again is to walk or move with people who do not like him or care for him like he believes they do or like he does them.



“I can only know if someone doesn’t like me by praying so my biggest prayer to God today is that He should make me cross paths with people who truly love and care for me only.



Just like God gave David someone like Jonathan to warn him that his father, Saul was looking to kill him, if you don’t get God to give you someone like Jonathan then trouble will befall you”, he said.



Kwabena Kwabena clarified that he is not saying that everyone from his past hated him, however, the situation was that people often pursue their personal interests and in the process, do not mind harming him or his brand as a musician.



According to him, one great lesson he has learnt from his past encounters is that when someone talks about something bad that they plan to do to another person, it is likely that they could do same to you, hence it is important to be mindful of what people say about others and be careful of those people.