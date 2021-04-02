‘I’ve managed to grab most of my father’s die-hard fans’ – Gyakie

Entertainment of Friday, 2 April 2021

Daughter of highlife music legend Ernest 'Owoahene' Nana Acheampong, has established that she has been able to successfully grab most of her father’s fans to her side.



According to Gyakie, people who tend to love her father’s music have also come to accept hers as well.



Till date, people still enjoy songs from Gyakie’s father who has been touted as one of the most successful musicians of all time.



With several years in the music industry, ‘Nana Acheampong the legend’ formed the "Sibo Brothers" group with Daddy Lumba and the group became popular in West Africa, especially in Ghana for popularizing ‘borga’ high-life.



His songs particularly ‘Nanka Ebe Y3 Den’ and ‘Eye Odo Nkoa’ have been a part of a typical Ghanaian household music playlist.



But reacting to her father’s achievements, Gyakie who has been successful in an early stage of her music career said:



“People that love his music also love my music now. People that now know that I’m his daughter tell me how they love my dad’s music. They also tell me that due to the love they have for my father, they will support mine. So I’ve grabbed a bit of his fans and his fans have grabbed a bit of mine as well”



“My dad’s work activates me to do more. He tells me to keep doing what I’m doing,” she told Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment.



Currently, Gyakie’ has been labeled the hottest musician in Ghana and beyond due to how well her songs have penetrated into the international market in a very short period.



