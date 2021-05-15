I’ve made up with Rev. Tony Asamoah, he apologized to me – Computer man reveals

Entertainment of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Oman Ghana

The founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministry International, Prophet Eric Amponsah also known as Computer Man says he is no longer at loggerheads with Reverend Tony Asamoah Boateng popularly known as Apae Live.

Prophet Amponsah a few weeks ago declared war on Rev. Asamoha Boateng after the former had publicly made some damning allegations against him.



The rift between the two became more intensive after Computer Man took offense in a decision by Rev. Tony Asamoah to sell off his chapel to former female fetish priestess, Okomfo Agradaa.



After weeks of allegations and counter-allegations between the two, Archbishop Patrick Arthur brokered a peace deal between the feuding pastors who used to be very good friends.



Revealing details of their reconciliatory process, Prophet Amponsah expressed happiness in the level of maturity Rev. Asamoah Boateng exhibited by admitting his fault and taking the first step by apologizing to him.



He however expressed hope that all persons serving in various religious leadership roles take a cue from their story and become examples of peace and harmony for society at large.



“I will use this opportunity to acknowledge my brother, that is how all pastors are supposed to act. We are the ones charting a path for those in the world to follow. When you offend someone and you take the initiative to apologise it only shows maturity,” he said.





