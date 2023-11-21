I’ve long stopped bleaching; it’s not good, can lead to cancers – Bukom Banku warns

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

“I wanted to be very handsome so I bleached my skin but I’ve stopped,” Bukom Banku has said.



Guesting on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo, sit-in host Akua Sonto had observed his original complexion appeared restored.





“I was advised by the big men in the building to stop bleaching,” Banku said. “So that bleaching you will not see it again. I’ve stopped.”





The decorated boxer born Braimah Isaac Kamoko asserted: “Bleaching is not good,” strongly warning: “It can lead to all kinds of cancer. I’ve stopped.”



He noted he suffered no known side effects but chose to listen to the “big men in Ghana” and stopped.



Even “one of my doctors from London called me to stop,” he said.



According to Banku, it takes him just a month to bleach since he intimately knows how the creams work.



“After one month of use, I’ll be looking fair,” he added.



He indicated it was creams he was using and not taking drugs as “the pastor in my community” thought.



He stressed his resolve to stay away from bleaching, adding he is ever ready to advise anyone against it.



Finally, he bemoaned he nearly followed the desire to appear fairer than natural and nearly ruined his life.



See images of when Bukom Banku bleached below:







