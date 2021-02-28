Entertainment of Sunday, 28 February 2021

I’ve given up on music, my focus is on selling bread now - Hammer

Chief Executive Officer The Last Two Music Group, Hammer has disclosed on Rainbow Entertainment that he is no longer a music producer.



The multiple-award-winning producer who is known for grooming some of the best musicians in Ghana said he could commit to music and his bread business.



Speaking exclusively to host DJ Slash, he said he is now committing his full time to his bread business.



Hammer told the host that he is no longer active in music because he does not have time to combine music and the bread business.



According to him, A1 Bread has a significant market share in the country hence his services are demanded day and night and ”so I do not get time to combine music and the business”.



He said ”people always want me to combine the music and the bread business but I always tell them I cannot do it. Music for me is emotional. When I make music, I invest every time and emotion. Music for me is emotional. I cannot combine the two. It is either I commit fully to music or another thing. I put everything inside. It is not easy.”



”That is me. I use music to express my feelings. I cannot do it part-time. It is either I am making music or I am selling g bread. I cannot sell bread and make music.”



