I’ve fallen in love with my sister’s husband after threesome - Student confesses

Tabloid News of Sunday, 16 April 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

A video of a young lady who confessed her sexual escapade with her elder sister and husband to Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi, Head Pastor, Founder and Leader of Grace Family Church International has surfaced online and it is shocking.



The Level 200 University student who prefers to be called Asantewaa said she has fallen in love with her sister’s husband after the three had sex at the same time together (threesome).



According to Asantewaa, her Elder sister and her husband suggested she stay with them because her school was closer to their house.



She said they were both very good to her but one day, her sister made a wish to her husband that she wants to do something crazy thing about sex on her birthday and suggested a threesome.



When she made the request, her husband asked who would be the third person and her sister mentioned her.



After going out with them, Asantewaa said they all got drunk and the next morning, she woke up naked with her sister and her husband on the same bed, saying she does not remember how they all got back home.



The Lady in question said after the incident, there has been tension in the house and after two months, she realised that she was pregnant.



She said when she told her sister’s husband, he requested for sex again from her and told her to keep the pregnancy because her sister had never given the man a child since they got married five years ago.



The Lady said she consented to the sex because she had fallen in love with the man, admitting that he is a fine man.



Earlier, Asantewaa said when she realised she was naked in her sister’s matrimonial bed, she confronted her sister and she accepted there was sex but looked ashamed.



As at now, she said she is keeping the pregnancy because the man was happy about it and has promised to marry her.



When asked why she had not aborted the baby, she said in her family, they do not abort pregnancies.



She admitted that she has also been having sex with the man because she has fallen in love with him and does not know what to do because she is confused.



Meanwhile, when the Pastor asked her how she would feel if she was in her sister’s shoes, she said she would feel bad.



Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi who became emotional about the matter told Asantewaa that she needed a psychologist, adding that he could not handle the matter alone.



