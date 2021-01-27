Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

I’ve cut ties with Fantana – Wendy Shay

play videoFemale musicians, Wendy Shay and Fantana

Wendy Shay has stated that she has nothing to do with Fantana following her exit from Rufftown Records.



She revealed in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show that she ceased to have any relationship with the ‘So What’ singer after she parted ways with her label.



According to her, their relationship at the label was purely business, so if Fantana is no more with them, she doesn’t see the need to have any association with her.



She reiterated that the only time she can have business with Fantana is when she is with Rufftown Records.



When asked about her misunderstandings with her former label mate, Wendy Shay said everything would have been fine if she listened and followed the instructions of the CEO of Rufftown Records, Bullet.



Wendy Shay disclosed her readiness to push the new ladies signed onto Rufftown Records, Kiki Marley and Bella Barnes.



She revealed that they are now known as Rufftown Angels.



Watch the full interview below:



