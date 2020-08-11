Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

I’ve been planted into the music industry - Gyakie brags

More often than not, we see children of many big names in the entertainment industry trying to step in the shoes of their parents and some avoiding to take the path of their parents completely.



One such person following in the giant steps of her father is fast rising Ghanaian artiste, Gyakie who happens to be the first daughter of Ghanaian music legend Nana Acheampong.



The musician who is promoting her first EP titled ‘Seed’, explained the title of the EP on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ with DJ Adviser by saying, “I have been planted into the music industry and I am growing.”



According to the musician, like a seed planted by her father, she now has a choice to either be herself or do what everybody is doing and that is what made her title her EP ‘Seed’.



The songstress and songwriter mentioned that her ‘Seed’ EP is a singular project she embarked on. “I want people to get to know me first before working on a collaboration. The EP is to make people understand me as an artist,” she added.



The ‘Seed’ EP is a five-song EP which has a variety of songs including ‘Intro’, ‘Vacation’ and ‘Outro’.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.