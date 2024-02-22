I've been depressed for the past 10 years - Kwaw Kesse

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician Kwaw Kese has revealed that he has been struggling with depression for the last 10 years following the death of his manager, Fennec Okyere in 2014.



CEO of Madtime Entertainment and manager of rapper, Kwaw Kese, Fennec Okyere was murdered in cold blood by unknown assailants, who broke into his Manet residence, in Accra on Thursday, March 13, 2014.



Artiste manager, Bullgod was arrested in May 2014 after investigations by the Homicide Unit of the Police Criminal Investigative Department (CID) ‘fingered’ him as a suspect.



Three years later, Bullgod was freed from the alleged murder of Fennec when the then Attorney-General (AG), Gloria Akuffo said the state was no longer interested in prosecuting him over the alleged murder.



10 years on, Kwaw Kese and other industry players are still grieving and demanding justice for their friend and colleague.



Opening up about the incident in a live interview with 3Music on February 22, Kwaw Kesse said he has been dealing with depression since 2014 after the murder of Fennec Okyere.



“It’s hard to say this but for like 10 years, I’ve been depressed. It started when my manager was murdered. I saw the messages of people saying they missed me and asking me to drop bangers. I also saw messages from people telling me that my time had passed and all that. I saw that but I had something heavier weighing on me," he said.



Kwaw Kesse added that he never sought any professional help due to the negative perception of mental health struggles in Ghana.



He explained that he dealt with that experience alone through activities like travelling and praying.



"In Ghana, there's this perception that when you tell your problems, you become a laughing stock, instead of people sympathising with you, they will rather mock you. So more people don’t come out when they’re going through stuff.



"I tried to deal with everything myself. It was one of the reasons why I travelled a lot. I was trying to deal with it myself, the hard way," he explained.



Kwaw Kesse, also known as ‘Abodam’ said that he finally decided to pick himself up and get back to his craft in 2024.



“It’s this year that I finally said to myself that it’s enough. You have to make your brother proud and do things that would bring you back to the level you guys were when he was around. So this year is going to be a lot of work for me, it’s a challenge to come out stronger than before,” he said.



ID/DO



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.