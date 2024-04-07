I’ve been dating my boyfriend for 10 years but I don’t feel pressured to marry - Feli Nuna

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawaiah also known as Feli Nuna, has disclosed that she has been dating her current boyfriend for a decade but marriage isn't one of her priorities.



Feli Nuna, in an interview with TV3, explained that she wants to focus on her profession, noting that she will tie the knot at the right time.



The Afropop singer added that her boyfriend had been supportive of her career even before she became a renowned artiste.



According to her, regardless of the challenges they have faced, their relationship is still thriving.



“I have been dating my current boyfriend for 10 years. He was there for me from the beginning even before I became known. It has not been easy, we have the good moments and our tough times when we were going out and weren’t seeing each other due to our tight schedules.



“I’ve always wanted to be in a place mentally before I get married. I don’t give him pressure and he doesn’t give me pressure too. We are intertwined and our families know each other. I would like to settle down with him but right now because of work I want to be in the right place before doing so,” she said.



