I’ve been able to build two houses after leaving Shatta Wale – Michy replies AJ Poundz

Michelle Diamond aka Michy, mother of Shatta Wale’s son has quickly reacted to AJ Poundz’s proclamation in a recent interview with ZionFelix.



AJ Poundz, a Ghanaian actress and television presenter, stated that Michy made a bad decision for leaving Shatta Wale after they struggled some years ago before he reached where he is now.



She indicated that the people who are advising Michy are not helping her.



In a rebuttal to AJ’s statement, Michy revealed she has achieved a lot after she parted ways with Wale.



According to her, she has been able to build two houses and even enrolled herself in school.



Michy added that God has been her advisor, so AJ Poundz should focus on breastfeeding her baby.



She wrote on Instagram: “Dear @ajpoundz_gh, pls don’t project your fears on me. My only advisor was God(intuition) & you’re not wiser than Him sis. It’s cuz of advisors like you that women are stuck in unfulfilling relationships. The fact that I built something with someone doesn’t mean he owes me, let’s not feel entitled. If I could for someone, I can equally do same & more for myself with the help of God.



For a girl that left all her belongings behind to acquiring 2 houses in less than 2 years of being single, enrolled myself in law school amongst other blessings, me sef I shock give God(In His time He makes all things beautiful) & I’m really enjoying His endless wonders. I doubt you’re done breastfeeding your baby, focus on that???? #love #light.”





