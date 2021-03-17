Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

I’ve always wanted to become an actress - Joyce Boakye

Kumawood actress Joyce Boakye

Ghanaian Kumawood actress Joyce Boakye, has disclosed that all her life, it has always been her dream to become an actress.



According to her, as a child, she used to hear people say their dream was to be in the movie industry and be seen on TV screens but she did not believe it until she also experienced the same.



Talking to Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show she said, “Since I was little, I’ve always loved to act and play roles in dramas organized in school or church to the point that people even assumed I have no future ambition because it was obvious that was all I wanted to do”.



She added that although she was officially introduced into the profession at age 15 by a stranger, she strongly believes that everything about her always made it obvious that she had always wanted to become an actress.



“I remember one time in school our teacher asked what we wanted to be in future and while everyone was busily mentioning well-known professions all I said was I want to be seen on TV screens and they mocked me but still that did not discourage me from achieving it,” she said.



Joyce believes that if not for her love, bravery, and passion for the profession she would not have gotten to where she is today.