I’ve always been a lone ranger even when I have support – KiDi

Entertainment of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian Hiplife artist KiDi has opened up about his unique approach to his music career. The “Say Cheese” hitmaker revealed that despite receiving support from others, he has always been a lone ranger, accustomed to handling things on his own.



In a recent interview on Y 107.9 FM’s “Dryve of Your Lyfe,” KiDi expressed how difficult it can be for him to accept the input of others in his creative process. He admitted that he sometimes forgets there are people around him playing a part and whose opinions matter.



KiDi indicated that he finds it challenging and a new learning experience for him to open up to others having grown up independently.



“I’ve been like a lone ranger even when I have to work with people. It’s hard to sometimes accept that there are other people playing a part and their opinion matters. I always forget that there are other people involved because I’ve grown up and used to taking care of things on my own. So it’s like a new thing for me to open up for other people’s input,” he said.



Despite his preference for solitude, KiDi emphasized that he has always received tremendous support from people around him. He acknowledged the love and encouragement from fans and the industry but revealed that being alone is an essential aspect of his personality.



“I’ve always had people's support, but being alone comes from me as a person. I enjoy my solitude after the celebrity buzz. I get home and enjoy being alone. It’s beautiful, and that’s the time I regain my energy.”



KiDi’s ability to strike a balance between embracing the support he receives and cherishing moments of solitude appears to be a key factor in his success as one of the top-performing Ghanaian artistes. Fans appreciate his authenticity and unique approach to his craft having released his most recent singles “I Lied” and “Liquor”.



Also, watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:







