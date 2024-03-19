‘I usually tear Psalms 35 chapter from the Bible, soak it in my bath water’ – Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has disclosed some unconventional methods through which he manifests the word of God for protection.



Just as popular Jamaican Reggae musician, Steel Pulse asked fans to ‘Chant a Psalm a day’, Shatta Wale has taken his a notch higher by ‘soaking and bathing his Psalms’.



Shatta, in a bid to elaborate how he ‘runs’ to the Bible for solace from life’s attacks, revealed that he usually tears the Psalm 35 chapter of the New Testament, soaks it in water, and baths with it.



The Shatta Movement boss said this is an advancement from earlier practice when he used to soak that particular scripture in his mouth.



“Psalm 35 is one of my longest scriptures anytime I am worried I open it. Sometimes I teach my fans what Psalm 35 is. It’s a weapon that shields you from life attacks so I read it constantly. Sometimes, I bathe with it. I am the only one among my friends who tears that part of the bible (psalm 35) and soaks it in water and baths.



“I had that direction from God way back. I had a small New Testament in my pocket and walked around with it. Those times I used to tear the Psalm 35 page and soak it in my mouth. I knew the ink wasn’t good though but I just want to have the word of God in me. Psalm 35 has been my guide in life,” he stated during an interview with GTV’s Kafui Dey.



Speaking further, Shatta said his friends usually find this practice weird and fear that he might be desecrating the Bible.



He, however, advised his fans not to be influenced by this practice adding that every Christian should stick to his or her doctrines or beliefs.



“My friends don’t understand why I tear the pages of the bible but I tell them it’s a printed book but it’s the word that I want. I just want the word of God to be in me. Everyone has his or her belief. I am not advising anyone to go tear the bible,” he stressed.







EB/SARA