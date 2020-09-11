Entertainment of Friday, 11 September 2020

I used to think I was a hard guy until Dr.UN gave me an empty bottle as an award - Sarkodie

If you’ve not trolled Sarkodie yet over his “Dr. UN Feeding Bottle awards, I think you should do that now if you want to and not think you would be making him feel bad because he’s admitted he messed up in his own new song “Gimme Way” featuring Bright of Buk Bak Fame.



Sarkodie is out with a new one and he featured the man who helped made “Ofeetso” a hit and in the song, Sarkodie talks about how he used to think he was a hard guy until he met Mr. Fordjour aka Dr. UN.



In the song, Sark rapped; “I used to think I was a hard guy until I met Dr. UN who gave me an empty bottle as an award”



He then goes on to say that was one bad situation he caught himself in and if he meets him, he will certainly give him a slap on the neck—We know Sark was JOKING about that line.



He doesn’t end it there, goes on to talk about how he wasted time going for that fake award when he could have used that time well by making love to his wife, Tracey of course.



That aside, we think the song is great and will definitely be a banger soon.



Listen to the song below and share your thoughts in the comments









