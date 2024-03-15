I used to take trotro when shooting 'Obra' - Janet Ackom

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Veteran Ghanaian actress Janet Ackom, known for her roles in the iconic Ghanaian TV series 'Obra' and 'Osofo Dadzie,' has spoken up about her struggles with finances during her early acting days.



In an interview on Joy Prime's Prime Morning show, Ackom said despite the fame she enjoyed from the popular series, she and her peers often faced financial hardships, as their passion for acting was not matched by the payment they received.



"People assumed we were well-off, but the truth was, we weren't paid. It was tough, having to repeat outfits because that's all we had," she disclosed.



The lack of financial reward led Ackom to doubt she would ever own a home, yet she continued to prioritise her acting career, even when it strained her marriage.



When asked why she persisted despite the challenges, Ackom explained, "after completing Form 4 around 1973, I didn't pursue further education or learn a trade. Acting was not just my passion; it was my livelihood."



In contrast to her colleague Grace Omaboe, also known as Maame Dokono, who received properties and land in recognition of her work, Janet Ackom said she did not receive such gifts and has relied on public transportation, especially "trotro" throughout her career.



The 'Obra' series, which translates to 'Life' in Akan, gained immense popularity from the 1980s to the 2000s, offering a blend of entertainment and life lessons to the Ghanaian audience.



Ackom joined the 'Obra' cast in the 90s after starting her acting journey in 1975 with 'Osofo Dadzie.' Her powerful performances earned her a prominent place in the hearts of viewers.



Although 'Obra' continues to be broadcast on GTV with some original and new cast members, production has been temporarily suspended, with the actors keeping the reasons private.



