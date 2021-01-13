Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Sammy Kay Media

I used to sell cigarette & 'akpeteshie' but never smoked – Article Wan

play videoMusician Article Wan

Ghanaian Reggae and Afro- Dancehall musician and producer, Bright Homenya popularly known in showbiz circles as Article Wan in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show has opened up on what inspires him as a musician.



The “solo” hitmaker stated that he is music and can’t live without music hence his passion to dare to always be different in the music space.



Article Wan revealed that growing up as a child, he used to sell cigarette and alcohol with his mum in a spot but never smoked, he added that during that time he developed the love for producing beats and have never relented on that gift given to him by God.



He asserted that music is a lucrative venture despite the ups and downs associated with it and cited an instance where an industry person swindled him of an amount of GHC 15,000 he was due after a performance far away from Accra.



He also revealed the kind of relationship that exist now between himself and Patapaa.



