Entertainment of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: Class FM

I used to own only three panties - Ohemaa Mercy, as she shares testimony

Ghanaian gospel singer, Ohemaa Mercy

Ghanaian gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy has given a testimony of one of the ways God changed her life.



She told Nana Romeo of Accra100.5FM’s ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ show on Friday, 15 January 2021 God had to make her go through some other hardships to motivate others.



She revealed how at some point in her life, she had only three pieces of underwear while recounting how she struggled when she was on her period.



According to the ‘Edin Jesus’ hitmaker, through her God has worked miracles in the lives of other people



Basking in the spirit of motivation and exaltation of God, Ohemaa Mercy said: “God is preparing you. Today, let your enemies laugh at you. A time is coming. That wardrobe in which there are no clothes...”



“I remember when I was having only three panties. When I was on my period, It was so pitiful. But today when I open my wardrobe, it's in abundance,” she added.



Ohemaa Mercy, known in real life as Mercy Twum-Ampofo, has six spirit-filled studio albums with hit singles like ‘Wo firi mu’, ‘Aseda’, and ‘Wobeye Kese’.