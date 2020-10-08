Entertainment of Thursday, 8 October 2020

I used to be a chain smoker – Abeiku Santana reveals

Abeiku Santana

Veteran Broadcaster with Despite Media’s Okay FM, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana has made a startling revelation about himself.



According to him, he used to be a chain smoker who could not stay away from the illicit drug which got him high.



He made this known on his show on Accra-based OKAY FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com as a prelude to explaining how he met his current wife.



Disclosing this and telling the world how he met his current wife, Abieku Santana said “honestly speaking, I used to smoke very much. So one day, I had finished my show on Ashh FM. After the show, I moved downstairs to take some Apio while I was smoking my cigarette. I saw this fair lady who used to pass by so I asked that they call her for me because I couldn’t have gone to chase a lady and be snubbed because I was a celebrity. She came to where I was enjoying my drink and cigarette and I told her I like her but It didn’t work.”



He continued: “So when I went back to the office, I was told that one of the guys had chased her and she didn’t agree. So I had to change my game. I restrategized and went in for her and she accepted me. We dated for sometime but did not get married. But later in life, we came together and got married”.

