I used all the money I had from YOLO for consternation series - Kojo Little

The much-anticipated Ghanaian series titled "Consternation” will premiere on Friday, June 25, on Youtube's streaming platform.



According to Kojo Little who starred in season five of the popular YOLO Series as "Sharp Shooter", shooting "Consternation” is a dream come true having invested money made from YOLO to undertake the project.



"I used all the money I made from YOLO to undertake this project. I went further to borrow money from friends and family to make sure this project becomes a success.



"I'm delighted about its premiere today and would love to hear the feedback on my first movie, so I would plead with fans to watch it," he said in an interview.



Directed and written by Kojo Little, the series would thrill movie loving fans with some hilarious romantic comedy scenes.



The series parades some of the finest actors on the local scene including John Peasah alias "Drogba", Martha Daniels, Patra Bright, among others.



The series depicts issues in modern Ghanaian society accompanied by thrills and chills and would uncover some strange happenings and secrecy in society including relationships.

