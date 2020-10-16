Entertainment of Friday, 16 October 2020

I use to drive from Ghana to Ivory Coast - McBrown

Ghanaian actress and Tv personality Nana Ama McbBrown says she use to drive from Ghana to Ivory Coast with her mum to sell second-hand clothes.



Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Kingdom Plus 101.9 FM, Nana Ama Mcbrown explained she has been through a lot and nothing good comes easy.



Nana Ama Mcbrown has over the years, succeeded in winning the hearts of Ghanaians with her versatile lifestyle.



She rose to prominence for her role in the television series Tentacles. Later, she found mainstream success following her role in the Twi-language movie Asoreba.



