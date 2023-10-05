I travelled by plane for the first time because of my 'Dede' hit – Krymi

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

“It has opened so many doors for me,” Krymi has said concerning the success of his breakthrough song Dede.



The Highlife song, released in 2018, according to the singer-songwriter "was the song that made me travel the first time." He explained the international trip was to London.





Also, he indicated, "This was the song that gave me my first award - Ghana Music Awards UK".



"This was the song that brought so many people to Kyrmi," he added. "And when I say people, I am talking about the fans that have core love for an artiste."



The song, he noted, made people love his voice and songwriting.



Henry Nuamah, alias Krymi, spoke on CTV's Class Showbiz hosted by Sammy Baah Flex.



The guitarist revealed that when he wrote Dede, he was living in his "Aunt's basement at Gbawe Zero" in Accra.



The song, he narrated, was birthed during a moment he was "playing with my guitar". At the back of his mind, he said, was a warning from his Highly Spiritual record label boss, Kaywa, telling him "You need a hit song, else this won't work".



Searching for a progression on the guitar, Krymi said he prayed to God "I really need a hit song".



It was at this moment that Dede "came to me and I put it together and then I did a voice note and then I sent it to DaBeatGod".



He recalled walking from his end, on the dusty road, to Gravel Junction where DaBeatGod's studio was. They enjoyed "some weak street fried rice" and finished the song after doing "one thing after another".



Eventually, "when I sent it over to Kaywa, he was like: 'This is what I was looking for, this is what I like'," Krymi said.



He clarified that the song is not about any woman in particular. He only chose the female Ga-Adamge name Dede because it was "indigenous and it fit into what I wanted [to do]".



Again, he said, "I wanted my chorus to be as simple as possible because I realised, at the time, the songs that were reigning had very simple choruses, so I was like, you know what, let me also get a very simple chorus that everybody can sing along and it would still move with the progression and would be nice".