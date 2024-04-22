I took wrong medication for 8 months - Video of late KODA speaking about his health resurfaces

Entertainment of Monday, 22 April 2024

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, popularly known as “KODA,” died on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at the age of 45.



According to Metro TV Ghana, he passed on in the early hours of the day after battling with a short illness.



It appears that KODA was not someone who shied away from publicly discussing his health having previously spoken extensively about suffering from a condition known as G6PD deficiency.



In a video shared by GHPage, he spoke about how he had been given the wrong medication at an unnamed Takoradi-based hospital during one episode that he suffered stressing how that incident changed him forever in terms of demanding answers on his health.



He said after he had been treated over two days and released back in 2016 thereabout, "I started developing some funny, funny symptoms here and there over time and I noticed something was not right.



"So, I remember one day being bold enough to google the medication I was given and I noticed that one major element that I was asked to take was a Sulphur-based medication and immediately I told myself that I had a medical condition called G6PD.



"I know for sure that Sulphur is one of the things that I am not supposed to take. Why the people, they want kill me or what? Because I had taken the medication for over 6 close to 8 months," he added.



On his return to the hospital, he raised the concerns and the medics apologized but that event made him even more curious about what medics gave him in terms of diagnosis and medication.



About KODA



Kofi Owusu Dua Anto (KODA) was a Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter, music producer, and multi-instrumentalist who was based in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana.



Celebrated as one of the definitive sounds of Ghana’s influential contemporary gospel music, KODA was a multi-award-winning artiste passionate about sharing the gospel and helping shape the sound and music direction of others through music production.



He produced music for the likes of the late Danny Nettey, Ps. Joe Beechem, Nii Okai, Halal Afrika, Eugene Zuta, and more.



KODA’s discography includes 3 studio albums, 2 live albums, and 2 instrumental/ jazz albums.



‘Keteke’ was his 6th vocal album.



He is well-known for popular gospel songs such as ‘Nkwaa Abodo’, ‘Nsem Pii’, ‘Adooso’ and ‘Hossana’.







Others are ‘Poma Dadaa’, ‘Amen’ and ‘Zion Song’.



Many tributes continue to flood social media platforms.







