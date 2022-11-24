I took down 50 videos due to copyright issues - Sweet Adjeley

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Sweet Adjeley, a well-known Ghanaian food blogger, has opened up about her food blogging career, saying she took down 50 videos due to copyright issues.



According to her, the biggest problem she encountered as a YouTuber was using music that did not belong to her.



“One of the biggest problems that I had was using music that didn’t belong to me. And I thought I was rather promoting the music. Because whenever the music will play, people would ask, whose song is that?



"Can you give us the link? And I will put the link so, I thought I was helping the artistes and it was okay until I got monetized. Once I was monetized, they came after the money.”



She continued: “They didn’t want the video to be taken down, but they wanted the proceeds, and I’m like, I did all the work. All I did was to promote the music…. So, I had to take down about 50 videos because it was playing and I was not making money off it,” Sweet Adjeley disclosed.



Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast Show, the first Ghanaian female food blogger to hit a million subscribers on YouTube recounted that when she started as a new YouTuber, she didn’t know about consistency as a content creator.



“So, when I started my YouTube channel, not long after that, we took a family vacation. We came to Ghana, and I didn’t know about consistency, so I took a break.



"And here I was a new YouTuber, just starting out, and I’d taken a break. I think I was just a couple of months into it and I wasn’t really ready,” she recounted.