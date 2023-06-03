You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 06 03Article 1779365

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com.gh

I thought Shatta Wale was joking when he promised to endorse my song – SDK Dele

Skit-maker and comedian SDK Dele

Skit-maker and comedian SDK Dele has expressed his gratitude to Shatta Wale for doing a video to promote his ‘Cameraman’ song.

Talking about the promo video’s impact, Sadik Sulley, known in real life, said he was amazed at Shatta Wale’s involvement.

“It’s a big privilege and I’m very happy that among all the big artistes in Ghana, Shatta Wale did a video of my song and posted it,” he told Amansan Krakye in an interview.

He revealed “He even sent me a message saying that he really likes the song and it’s very nice so he’ll do a video for me and I even thought he was joking.

“And true to his word, he has done it and I really can’t thank him for such a huge step in promoting my cameraman song,” he added on Cape Coast-based Property FM.

SDK admitted, “Shatta Wale’s involvement is helping to boom my song because honestly all of these add up to make the song travel very far”.

