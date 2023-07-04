I thought I would die at a point in life - Mabel Okyere

Music of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

Ghanaian Gospel songstress Mabel Okyere was live on Adom FM 106.3 in an interview with OPD on the Work & Happiness show.



On the show, Mabel emotionally opened up about her challenges in life. She spoke about the ordeals she faced which made her feel like life had come to an end.



The Gospel musician wept bitterly after recounting her health problems in 2018. Mabel made it clear that different kinds of illnesses and sicknesses hit her.



She added that she thought she would lose her life from the illness, but she believes God had other plans for her life. This put a pause on her career after her third album.



The Gospel Musician couldn't hold herself while singing along with her latest hit, ‘Anuonyam’. Mabel mentioned that, she believes God gave the song to the writer for her sake because she had lost hope and didn't know God was about to glorify her.



