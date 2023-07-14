I think I was one of the reasons the Grammys admitted Ghanaian drill - Yaw Tog

Entertainment of Friday, 14 July 2023

Ghanaian Drill rapper, Yaw Tog, has expressed his belief that his contribution played a significant role in the Recording Academy's decision to add the Ghanaian Drill genre to the esteemed Grammy Awards.



The announcement of the new categories in June 2023 expanded the Grammy's scope to include various genres such as Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro-Pop, and more.



In a 3news.com report, Yaw Tog confidently stated, "I think I was one of the reasons the Grammy added the Ghanaian Drill to the new category."



He acknowledged the collective efforts of fellow artists, including the Asakaa boys, Kofi Jana, and Kweku Flick, in contributing to this achievement.



Together, they created exceptional music and left an undeniable impact.



Yaw Tog shared that he stumbled upon the news of the genre's inclusion through his road manager's Instagram story while relaxing at home.



Overwhelmed with disbelief, he exclaimed, "When I saw it, I was like, 'Yo, this can't be possible.' But when I saw it, I was just making noise for like 5 minutes because we are exhausted."



The addition of Ghanaian Drill music to the Grammy Awards represents a remarkable milestone in recognizing the talent and innovation emanating from Africa and its diaspora.



The genre's distinct fusion of traditional Ghanaian sounds with contemporary hip-hop and trap influences has captivated global audiences and garnered a devoted fan base.



Expressing enthusiasm for the changes, Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy, stated, "We are excited to honor and celebrate the creators and recordings in these categories, while also exposing a wider range of music to fans worldwide."



This move presents an opportunity for the world to discover and appreciate Africa's rich musical heritage.



Scheduled for Sunday, February 4, 2024, the Grammy Awards ceremony will take place at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles.



With a history of hosting the Grammy Awards 21 times in the past 25 years, the venue adds to the anticipation of another spectacular event.



As the official date draws closer, Ghanaians hold hope that these new categories will provide local artists in the Highlife and Ghanaian Drill scenes a platform to shine on the international stage, showcasing their exceptional talent and contributing to the global music landscape.



