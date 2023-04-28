I think I abused the word 'amazing' on VGMA 2020 red carpet - James Gardiner

Entertainment of Friday, 28 April 2023



It can be recalled that during the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), James Gardiner who was the official red-carpet host topped social media trends for the overuse of the word ‘Amazing’.



Almost every guest he interacted with, ended up receiving an ‘Amazing’ compliment and many wondered if the actor was short of words.



However, as the 2023 edition of the VGMAs draw closer, James Gardiner has recalled how he ended up being a meme on social media for the constant use of the word, ‘Amazing’.



Looking back at the turn of events, James Gardiner has admitted that he might have abused the word.



"Not for one time, I was just in it. I lost count...I repeatedly said 'You look amazing'. The thing over me, I don't think I thought so much about the compliment I was going to be giving because I thought it was going to come naturally. With the questions, I had to do research, know who is nominated for what and all the history.



"After, people were now telling me to look for more synonyms for the word 'amazing'. That was when I realized that I think I abused the word 'amazing'," James disclosed on the 'If More Let's Divide' podcast with Mutombo and Fred in April 2023.



The Ghanaian actor however maintained that he meant every single compliment he gave to all the amazing personalities that graced the red carpet.



"I use the word 'amazing' when something is really amazing," he defended.



It is almost that time of the year when we gather to celebrate the country's music stars at VGMA. This year's event which comes off on May 6 will attract all the big names in the entertainment circles with nominees looking forward to winning big.



Watch the videos below:















