Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

I tested positive for coronavirus - Celestine Donkor shares experience

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor

Award winning Gospel Artiste, Celestine Donkor has testified being COVID-19 positive during the Christmas season.



She made this disclosure during an exclusive interview on TV3 Showbiz 360 program with Giovanni Caleb.



When asked if she has received testimonies from people after the release of her new song 'Thank you' (Yeda Wase) she mentioned "A lot!", and that a number of people shared how the 'Thank you' has made them draw closer to knowing who God is, and as well as experiencing the presence of God.



Giovanni Caleb further asked if she has ever been depressed herself, and she opened up about her being COVID-19 positive during the Christmas season.



Celestine said she had to cancel lots of musical shows she was booked for

when she tested positive.



"During the Christmas season, I was going through COVID...I was down with COVID. Imagine as an artiste who has pushed through this far, I had to call off all programs..", she said.



"By God's grace I have fully recovered from it", she assured during the interview which was monitored by Skbeatz Records.



Few days after she released her new track 'Thank You', the 'AGBEBOLO' hitmaker received backlash for featuring Efya and Akwaboah in her new gospel song.



Watch video below:



