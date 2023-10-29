I swear, Ghana is hard – Lil Win bemoans quantity of GH¢8 koko

Entertainment of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has bemoaned the state of Ghana’s economy and its hard-biting impact specifically on the price of food.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, LilWin complained bitterly about the quantity of GH¢8 worth of porridge he bought at Adenta in Accra.



"I swear by mother and the water I drink, the country is very hard, I swear by God. I never knew the economy is this hard.



"This is GH¢8 worth of koko with just sugar. This should’ve been the size of GH¢1 or GH¢2 worth of koko but this is GH¢8 at Adenta in Accra.



“It doesn’t even include milk or groundnut; I am sure that will make it GH¢40. If koko is selling at GH¢8 I am sure gobe (gari and beans) will go for GH¢200. The country is indeed difficult,” he stated.



Ghana since late 2019 has experienced serious economic challenges which has had toll on the general cost of living for citizens.



Prices of goods and services have seen astronomical increases while several investments have suffered from the impact of the economic downturn.



Meanwhile, the government which has largely attributed the situation to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war has expressed optimism about the future of the economy.







