I suspect I was poisoned through banku and tilapia – Abochi reveals

Ghanaian musician and songwriter, Abochi

Ghanaian musician and songwriter, Abochi has disclosed how he was poisoned.



In an interview monitored by Zionfelix.net on Happy FM, Abochie revealed he got poisoned after eating banku and tilapia.



According to him, he ate this food prior to his birthday.



The ‘Bestie’ singer believes the tilapia was poisoned.



Abochi indicated that he doesn’t like eating outside but he has the conviction that the fishermen used some deadly substance during their fishing activities.



He made this disclosure when reminiscing on his 2020 experience.



Abochi released his latest song ‘Prison Break’ a few days ago.



Listen to Abochi’s interview on Happy FM with Doctar Cann below.





