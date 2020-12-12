Entertainment of Saturday, 12 December 2020

I support NDC because they are very tolerant – Bridget Otoo

Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo

Broadcaster Bridget Otoo has said her decision to support the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was borne out of her admiration of how the party is tolerant of all kinds of people.



According to the staunch NDC sympathizer, she feels welcome and at home anytime she is with the NDC and that has given validity to her decision to owe an allegiance to the party.



The former TV3 presenter also added that she does not necessarily support the NDC for the sake of it but because she admires the Presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama and his running-mate Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.



Bridget Otoo made this known in a Q7A session with fans on Twitter where she was asked to state her reason(s) for joining the NDC especially with how she was vociferous on social media in the lead-up to the 2020 general election.



I didn’t set out to support NDC. It was more @JDMahama and @NJOAgyemang but I feel welcome and comfortable.. they are very tolerant of people from all walks of life. #QuestionTimeWithMsOtoo https://t.co/ganD0ExDq1 — #BeeDay ??????? (@Bridget_Otoo) December 11, 2020

